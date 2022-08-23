Police Reforms in America

Two years ago, a five-year-old Black American protesting in the wake of the grotesque murder of George Floyd in the middle of a bustling Minneapolis street had put all around him off their stroke as he chanted, “Stop Killing Us.” Understandably unnerving because it was the United States of America–the land of the free–who deemed it befitting to lecture the rest of the world on how to uphold human rights.

However, it is the 22nd year of the new age, but the message has still not gone across. A video posted on social media on Sunday showed three police officers showering an unarmed man with kicks, punches, and knees in rural Arkansas. Despite writhing in agony, the victim makes no attempt whatsoever to hit back.

And while he may not be a person of colour, he did share one other attribute synonymous with an overwhelming majority of those who bear the brunt of police violence: disability. As per Ruderman Family Foundation, almost half of the people killed by vicious assaults at the hands of rogue policemen across America had some kind of disability. Nevertheless, the level of melanin in Mr Randall Worcester’s skin did place him at a slight advantage, and it did not take large-scale protests for the Governor to call out an investigation.

Still, that the police department would be carrying out the investigation themselves speaks volumes about the verdict. The administration might have earned brownie points for its self-touted facade of accountability, but transparency has seldom prevailed in such exercises. Just this year, another police officer charged for the brutally shooting down 17-year-old Laquan Mcdonald not one, not two, but an unimaginable 16 times, earned an early release.

A case that roiled the entire country and sparked protests left, right and centre was not enough to keep him behind bars for even half of his seven-year prison term. Considering the proof of true accountability lies in the pudding, the whole system needs to snap out of the race charades and get down to the actual business of reforms. Those wearing the uniform routinely come after immigrants, people of colour, the financially disadvantaged, and the disabled.

The American fixation on the racialist agenda while turning blind to the systemic character of police violence is bound to pay back; with interest. They are not a few bad apples, anymore. President Biden better wake up while he has time to curb his blue dragon. *