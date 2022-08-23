Iranian Ambassador Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini said that Pakistani prisoners arrested for minor crimes would be released soon.

Ali Hussaini gave the assurance during a meeting with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday.

Both the dignitaries also discussed issues of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq.

Ambassador said inns with all facilities had been established on land routes in Iran to serve the pilgrims.

Pak-Iran bilateral trade and cultural relations also came under discussion in the meeting.

Minister Turi said Iran and Pakistan had eternal historical, spiritual, fraternal, and cultural ties.

Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Iran, he said.

He added, that bilateral ties, especially commercial and economic, needed to be further strengthened.