Zara Noor Abbas’ classical missteps in dance practice: Zara Noor Abbas, a Pakistani actress and the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and the wife of actor Asad Siddiqui, posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram. The actress can plainly be seen learning and loving the dance routines with her teacher, whom she refers to as ‘Panna Aunty,’ during live music.

Zara is emulating her teacher’s dance and attempting to follow the kathak traditional moves in front of a mirror, claiming that is her ambition to shadow her teacher in classical dance.

She wrote a caption that stated: ‘Can’t match even a bit of her elegance. But trying to shadow her in this impromptu during this live music was a dream. My beautiful Panna Aunty. Teacher and darling’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

She also praised the teacher’s abilities and mentioned the school where she teaches. She added that her Panna Aunty is a professional teacher at the Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore, where she teaches dance classes to anyone who wants to participate.

Zara Noor Abbas’ classical missteps in dance practice

Zara Noor’s husband, Asad Siddiqui, praised her in the comments area, as did her Instagram fans, who encouraged her to learn more about the kathak dance, which embodies traditional culture.

The message did not end there, as she also listed the clothing brand that both of them were wearing, Asma Abbas Designs, which sells traditional everyday wear clothing.