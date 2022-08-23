PMC announces dates for MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the dates for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), which will be held in 2022 for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

PMC announced in an official tweet that MDCAT 2022 will be held from September 7 to September 30. This week, students will be able to download their roll number slips.

It is worth noting that this information was posted on PMC’s official Twitter account yesterday. However, the tweet was removed after a short period of time.

PMC authorized the following weightage of questions in relation to areas featured in the MDCAT curriculum in June of this year:

Biology 34%

Chemistry 27%

Physics 27%

English 9%

Logical Reasoning 3%

Since MDCAT consists of 200 MCQs, the number of questions from each subject can be deduced easily.