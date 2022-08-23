India suffers major setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022

With T20 Asia Cup 2022 just around the corner, the Indian cricket team’s preparation suffered Tuesday after their coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19, putting his participation in the international competition in jeopardy.

Before the Men in Blue left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the Asia Cup will be played, Indian media reported that the former captain’s test was positive.

After recent travels to England and the West Indies, the head coach also took a sabbatical. VVS Laxman took over for the Harare series, which India won 3-0 in the ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah was not included in India’s tournament roster when they made that announcement last week because he was unable to recuperate from an injury.

In 2021, Bumrah, a specialist in yorkers, played eight T20Is. At a 14.80 average, the right-arm bowler collected 10 wickets. His best bowling figures during the previous 12 months were 2-10.

The 28-year-old pacer, who has taken 69 wickets in 58 T20 Internationals at an average of 19.46, is regarded as one of the world’s deadliest pacers. In his three overs in the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan, he gave up 22 runs.

Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Schedule

Aug 28 – vs Pakistan in Dubai at 7pm (PST)

Aug 31 – vs Qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) at 7pm (PST)

Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.