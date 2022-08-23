Singer Wahab Bugti finally finds refuge in nearby city

Recent torrential rains have caused disastrous floods in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, submerging or entirely destroying many homes. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 36,469 families have been affected, with Balochistan accounting for 60% of those affected.

Wahab Ali Bugti, a Baloch singer, has one such home. He ascended to mainstream recognition after the release of Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari in 2022, which included his vocals alongside Baloch musicians Kaifi Khalil and Eva B.

Wahab Bugti informed over the phone that he has now relocated from his hamlet to the city of Dera Murad Jamali. Wahab and his family are now safe, and he is extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed financially.

He further mentioned, “Xulfi and my Coke Studio colleagues contacted me shortly after my brothers posted images of our relocation on social media. This was a day ago, and their [CS] crew has been quite helpful since then.”

On behalf of CS, Xulfi posted on Twitter, “We are and will be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his family to assist them in overcoming the tough situation. Rest certain that he is receiving all available assistance on the ground.”

Bugti’s position became public after a Twitter user recounted the dire circumstances in which the musician and his family have been living since the natural disaster.

“Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame after singing Kana Yaari on Coke Studio, has been forced to flee his home owing to flooding in Balochistan.” “His mud house was destroyed, and his family has been living without a home,” stated the tweet, which included photos of Bugti and his family standing among the ruins left behind by the flooding.

The message drew an immediate response, with many people wondering how they could aid the artist and his family. One social media user working on flood relief in Balochistan took the initiative to contact the musician. After contacting him, the user shared a mobile number where people could pay directly to the singer’s JazzCash account.

They also started collecting donations on his behalf after the JazzCash limit was quickly reached due to the outpouring of support.

Many well-known figures have weighed in, including Bugti’s Coke Studio collaborator Kaifi Khalil, who tweeted the mobile number to the singer’s JazzCash account and urged his followers to assist.