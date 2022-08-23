Biotin for healthier hair and skin

In today’s era, due to erratic lifestyles, the majority of people are dealing with issues like hair fall, hair fall thinning, weak nails, eruptions in skin & others. All these have increased the necessity to supply the body with essential vitamins & nutrients.

One such essential vitamin is Biotin which should be included in our daily routine. Biotin (Vitamin H or vitamin B7) is often known as the beauty vitamin. The word biotin is derived from the Greek word “biotos”, meaning life which is an important vitamin for skin, hair & nail health. Besides this, it is essential for eyes, liver & brain function as well.

Sources of Biotin

Naturally occurring Biotin rich foods are eggs, fish, cashew, soybeans, seeds, nuts, and certain vegetables (such as sweet potatoes). Other sources include mushrooms, bananas, broccoli, yeast, spinach, whole grains & cereals.

As biotin is a water-soluble vitamin, it doesn’t get stored inside the body, and it needs to be constantly ingested through the diets we eat.

In case of a busy schedule or dietary restrictions our body may not meet the adequate requirement to fulfill biotin deficiency, however, it could be worth considering taking a biotin supplement.

Biotin supplement is available in the market in several forms including tablets, capsules or gummies. It is also available in the form of cosmetics like shampoos, serums, oil or conditioners to take care of your hair, nails & skin. And the effects of taking may take 2 weeks to 3 months to show its effective results, so don’t give up.

Benefits of Biotin intake

The only vitamin that you can get from food is biotin. It plays a vital role in skin, hair & nail problems. Besides this, it also regulates metabolism levels, stimulates blood flow in the heart and promotes brain function. Rich in anti-inflammatory & anti-allergic properties, Biotin minimizes various issues related to inflammation & allergies.

Biotin, a magical vitamin that’s a part of the vitamin B family also stimulates the production of keratin in hair thus plays a vital role in preventing hair loss, hair thinning and maintaining strong hair. Promote collagen, helping to strengthen hair follicles and rejuvenate the scalp also. Nowadays, a number of beauty brands are also incorporating this essential nutrient in their shampoos, conditioners, hair oils & Serums.

Depending on the nutrient deficiency, nails become brittle, weak & could produce ridges along the nail bed. Biotin or Vitamin B7 is the most essential ingredient for nails too. It prevents brittleness, boosts nail growth.

For many people, a Vitamin H deficiency can cause certain problems with their skin’s inner health and outer appearance. Other skin related issues include dry, itchy skin or acne. This beauty vitamin can be a game changer in your skin care routine. According to research, it is seen that biotin helps improve skin hydration & appearance. It is involved in the formation of fatty acids that provide nourishment to skin may help clear acne, promote younger & youthful skin.

Because of this, women who are pregnant should regularly consume biotin-rich foods & diet. But as with any biotin supplement, it is advised to consult your health care professional before intake.

Side effects of Biotin intake

As Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin due to which excessive biotin levels are often eliminated from the body. Therefore, chances of Biotin toxicity are very rare.

However, excessive or unmonitored biotin dosage may lead to decrease in blood glucose levels, acne breakouts or may cause stomach irritation. Hence it is recommended to take the right dosage of biotin supplements as per your healthcare professional advice.

Who is more susceptible to biotin deficiency?

Individuals suffering from alcoholism – long-term daily alcohol usage lowers biotin absorption, making persons vulnerable to low levels of Biotin.

Smokers – who frequently have low levels of biotin?

Pregnant and breastfeeding women had lower biotin levels than non-pregnant and non-breastfeeding women, despite appropriate biotin intake.

Chronic (long-term) health issues might affect a person’s capacity to absorb vitamins and minerals adequately, resulting in them not always getting enough of what they need despite their diet.

Summary

A vital ingredient called biotin keeps your body functioning normally and aids in the conversion of food into energy. It also provides numerous health benefits including immunity, stamina, glucose intolerance, energy metabolism, healthy blood cells, active lifestyle, neural health, etc. Your skin, nails and hair also need biotin to keep moisturized and healthy, just like all other vitamins and minerals.

So, if you are facing this vitamin deficiency, incorporate biotin into your daily routine in the form of biotin-rich foods, supplements, powder, shampoos, serum, or oil as per your requirement. It’s time to get your Beauty Vitamin today & fulfill your dream of flaunting healthy hair, beautiful skin & strong nails. Be natural, be beautiful, be you.