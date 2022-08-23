PSX loses 443 points; closes at 42,826.66

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 443.99 points, a negative change of 1.03 percent, closing at 42,826.66 points against 43,270.65 points on the last working day.

A total of 194,667,559 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 306,208,580 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.331 billion against Rs.6.393 billion on last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 66 of them recorded gain and 245 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 17,526,934 shares and price per share of Rs.19.14, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 14,689,000 and price per share of Rs.3.35 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 12,974,500 and price per share of Rs.1.38.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.339.99. per share, closing at Rs.10,000 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.79.19 to Rs.1,206.69.

Pak Services witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.85 per share closing at Rs.1,270 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs.64.99 to close at Rs.2,335.01.