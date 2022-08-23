Eyman strikes as Central Punjab lift Women’s U-19 T20 trophy

LAHORE: It was a commanding 70 not out at a strike rate of 106.06 by Central Punjab opener Eyman Fatima that made her side champions of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Tournament with a seven-wicket win over Sindh in Muridke on Monday. Central Punjab chased down 109 with four balls spare at Lahore Country Club as player of the final Eyman smashed 12 fours and two sixes in her 66-ball knock. She added 32 runs for the opening wicket with captain Shawal Zulfiqar and 49 with Warda Yousaf for the second wicket. Eyman finished the tournament with the second most runs (171 at 85.50) — one run behind her captain, Shawal, who topped the charts with 172 (86 average). The two Central Punjab batters were amongst the four batters to score half-centuries in the tournament with Sindh’s Aroob Shah and Central Punjab’s Warda Yousaf being the other two.

Sindh managed 108 for eight after they were put into bat. Aroob, once again, led her side from front with 45 off 28 (eight fours) before she was run out by her opposite number. Anoosha Nasir made 21 off 25. Central Punjab’s Quratulain and Laiba Nasir returned two for 14 and two for 22. Quratulain, along with Aroob, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament (nine wickets). Aroob was named player of the tournament for her all-round show. Best performers of the tournament were all from Central Punjab as Shawal bagged the award for batter, Quratulain for bowler, Eyman for fielder and Zamina Tahir for wicketkeeper.

Brief scores:

Sindh 108-8, 20 overs (Aroob Shah 45; Quratulain 2-14, Laiba Nasir 2-22) VS Central Punjab 110-3, 19.2 overs (Eyman Fatima 70 not out)

Player of the final – Eyman Fatima (Central Punjab)

Player of the tournament – Aroob Shah (Sindh)

Best batter – Shawal Zulfiqar (Central Punjab)

Best bowler – Quratulain (Central Punjab)

Best wicketkeeper – Zamina Tahir (Central Punjab).