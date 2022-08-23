Men’s pre-season camp for 2022-23 domestic season begins today

LAHORE: The pre-season camp for the 2022-23 domestic men’s season will commence on Tuesday (today) at the respective cricket centres of the six Cricket Associations. The preliminary squads of Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will train at Bugti Stadium, Quetta, LCCA ground, Lahore, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, House of Northern, Islamabad, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, respectively, till 25 August. The players will arrive at the cricket centres today. These squads have been finalised by the national men’s selector, Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with the six Cricket Associations and the final line-ups for the National T20, which begins from 30 August, and Cricket Associations T20, commencing 2 September, will be announced on the last day of the camp. The players and officials part of the ongoing Kashmir Premier League will join their sides when they arrive in Rawalpindi and Quetta on 26 August. The camps at six centres will be conducted by the coaches part of National High Performance Centre panel.