Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’ goes on floors in London

Shooting for Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’ has started and that too in London.

Excited about the shoot, Sonakshi said, “I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It’s a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I’m also excited about the fact that he’s directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities. ”

She added, “We’ve waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we’re kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved.”

‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’ is being helmed by Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha. It will be filmed over 40 days. Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar are also a part of the film, which is produced by Nicky Vicky BhagnFilms, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures.