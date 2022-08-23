Kapil Sharma drops seductive poses as he makes his ramp debut, ends it with a big laugh. Watch

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma marked his debut on the ramp as he turned showstopper for the Beti Fashion Show 2022 over the weekend. Sharma was dressed in a black puff-sleeve jacket, which was paired with black and golden embroidered pants.

Sharma walked the ramp with full confidence and extra energy and also imitated the professional models at the end. Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were also a part of the fashion show. The Beti Fashion show is an initiative run by Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

Talking about the initiative, Kapil recalled a story from his life, “When my father used to wake up my sister for school, it would start with a foot massage. But for us, he would just pull us up. But now I can relate to it after becoming a dad. At first, someone else’s daughter came into my life, my wife, and then I was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Anayra. This is my first ever ramp walk, so far I have only walked on the streets.”

Earlier, Kapil had shared his new makeover for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Taking to social media, Kapil dropped the picture and wrote, “New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon.” Although, the makers are yet to announce the new dates. Sharma will also be seen in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato, where he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor.

Archana Puran Singh also treated fans with a BTS video of the promo shoot. She was sitting in her car as she said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.”

This season new faces are expected to grace the show. As of now the show also stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti.