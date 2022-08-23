Ananya Panday looks stunning as she promotes Liger, says ‘aag hai andar’

Ananya Panday’s schedule is packed with Liger promotions as we move closer to the film’s release on August 25. The actor has been spotted with co-star Vijay Deverakonda as they travel across the country to promote Liger. On Monday, Ananya shared her latest look from the promotion of her upcoming sports drama with a fierce caption that grabbed the attention of her fans. (Also read: Ananya Panday says ‘being trolled constantly’ really affects her: ‘Feel really bad when I read negative stuff about me’)

In her latest post, Ananya shared a series of photos of herself in her latest denim outfit, and wrote, “Aag hai andar (there’s fire inside me). 3 days to go for Liger.” Reacting to her caption, one of her fans wrote, “Fire extinguisher se bhuja lo (Use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire).” Another fan commented, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!” Other person also wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her pictures. Ananya wore a denim crop top with a pair of blue jeans while posing next to some fire extinguisher equipment.

Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time onscreen. The Telugu actor will be making his Bollywood debut with Liger after starring in box office hits like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam, among others. Ananya has been documenting all their Liger promotional events, from Chennai to Chandigarh and Indore to Bangalore, on Instagram. Dharma Productions recently unveiled some songs from the film like Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, and Aafat, which gathered positive feedback from the audience. Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone. Her next, Liger, is scheduled to release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pipeline.