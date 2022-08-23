Garcia downs Kvitova to claim Cincinnati women’s crown

CINCINNATI: Qualifier Caroline Garcia completed a dream week on Sunday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters with a 6-2, 6-4 title defeat of Petra Kvitova. The French winner claimed her third Masters-level title — her 10th overall — after winning Wuhan and Beijing in a Chinese double five years ago. Garcia followed the extraordinary template of Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open 11 months ago as a qualifier. Number 35 Garcia, who fell on her back after clinching victory, maintained her lead on the Tour with a 27th match victory since June. Kvitova, a double Wimblecon champion, was playing the 40th final of her career and looking for a 30th title. Garcia set up match point against an opponent who needed off-court medical treatment by sending over her 11th ace of the afternoon. The end came on the next point as Kvitova returned long. Garcia repeated a victory over Kvitova from here seven years ago; she upset three top-10 players this week on her run to the trophy. Garcia ran her season ace total to 286 with the victory in 96 minutes. She is the fourth French player since 1980 with 10 or more WTA-level titles after Amelie Mauresmo (25), Mary Pierce (18) and Julie Halard (12). Garcia saved all eight break points she faced while breaking Kvitova three times.