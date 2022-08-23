Cantlay defends BMW title in first repeat playoff win

WASHINGTON: Defending FedEx Cup playoff champion Patrick Cantlay won his second consecutive BMW Championship on Sunday, becoming the first player to successfully defend a PGA Tour playoff title. World number four Cantlay recovered from a two-stroke deficit on the back nine to defeat US compatriot Scott Stallings thanks to a key break and clutch putting. Cantlay fired a two-under par 69 to finish 72 holes at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware on 14-under 270 and edge Stallings by a stroke. “I played a lot of great golf this week and I’m happy to come out of here with a win,” Cantlay said. Stallings shared the lead with Cantlay when he dropped his approach nine feet from the cup at 18, but Stallings missed the pressure-packed birdie putt and settled for a closing par. Cantlay, meanwhile, had his tee shot at 17 bounce out of the rough and onto the fairway. He pitched the ball to six feet and sank the clutch birdie putt to seize the lead. At 18, Cantlay blasted out of a bunker to 46 feet, then lipped out his birdie putt and tapped in for par and the historic triumph. Cantlay could also become the first to repeat as FedEx Cup champion next week in the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta. World number one Scottie Scheffler, who shared third with Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele on 273, topped the season points chase will start next week at East Lake at 10-under par with a two-stroke lead over Cantlay.