Rodman planning Russia trip for jailed Griner

WASHINGTON: Eccentric former NBA star Dennis Rodman is planning a trip to Russia in an effort to seek the release of imprisoned WNBA player Brittney Griner, NBC News reported on Sunday. The network quoted Rodman as saying that he was hoping to fly to Russia this week in an attempt to help basketball superstar Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court earlier this month on a drug charge. “I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC. “I’m trying to go this week.” No further details were provided by Rodman, who was speaking at a restaurant in Washington where he was attending a sports apparel convention, according to NBC. A senior official for US President Joe Biden’s administration said in a statement, “it is public information that the Administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts.” Rodman, 61, a five-time former NBA champion, has a record of unorthodox forays into geopolitics. He has formed a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un over the past decade.