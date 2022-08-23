South Punjab Needs Help

That the vicious monsoon season is determined to drown any and all standing in the way has long been established. But quite, unfortunately, as the cruelties are well on their way to creeping to that recorded in 2010, those sitting behind the wheel appear in no mood to alleviate the miseries of those fighting the rising waves. Recently, Daily Times had brought to light the parliamentarians’ ire over millions spent on th independence day celebrations.

A gross misjudgement, indeed, but the federal government has also earmarked supplementary grants for the relief operations in the flood-impacted areas. In stark contrast, the provincial administrations, particularly in Punjab, refuse to read the tea leaves. Knee-jerk reactions to media reports and announcements about calamity-hit regions cannot even begin to address the elephant in the room. South Punjab has been rendered helpless as its messiah has prioritised political agendas over administrative responsibilities.

CM Pervaiz Elahi would have been better off visiting Dera Ghazi Khan where life has been suspended thanks to heavy downpour in the Sulaiman Range than standing behind his key ally in Bani Gala. The last couple of days has seen as many as 278 villages take a hit where thousands of acres of agricultural land have been unimaginably damaged. The crippling shortage of grains and produce in the upcoming season is yet another story altogether.

Although waiving off water rates and land revenue are commendable initiatives, CM Elahi should open his eyes to the writing on the wall in front of him. His province needs him: his people need him. One should not have to be a music sensation for his country to pay heed to his plight. Emergency relief measures need to be taken on a war footing, which should harness the power of public support. Using media machinery to create awareness about the havoc unleashed on lives and livelihoods should be the key as the horrors have been far worse than anyone imagined. *