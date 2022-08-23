IHC reserves judgment on plea for Imran’s disqualification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a plea seeking disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan for hiding information from the ECP. Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen, Muhammad Sajid.

The petitioner adopted the stance that Imran hid details of his daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said Imran Khan did not meet the eligibility criterion under Articles 61 and 62 of the Constitution, and prayed the court to disqualify him for being a member of the National Assembly.

He further said the PTI head had been denying his relation with his alleged daughter, adding that Imran knew that there was evidence against him that’s why he used to avoid questions about it. Imran Khan could not hold the post of party head or public office as per law, he insisted. After listening to the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on admissibility of the petition.