EC adjourns hearing in IK’s disqualification ref

The Election Commission (EC) Monday adjourned hearing of Toshakhana reference sent by the National Assembly Speaker against the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan seeking his disqualification for not showing in tax returns the money received after selling Toshakhana gifts. A full bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, adjourned the hearing till August 29.

Imran’s counsel Gohar Khan, a subordinate to Barrister Ali Zafar, sought three weeks for preparing the reply of the disqualification reference, but the bench gave only one week time and ordered resumption of the hearing on August 29. Barrister Ali Gohar said the ECP was bound to decide the reference within 90 days and he needed time for getting necessary documents to be attached with the reply. The chief election commissioner (CEC) asked the counsel to get the asset details submitted in the returns from his client Imran Khan.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, Pakistan Muslim League leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said according to the election laws, the PTI should not be allotted the election symbol. The NAB should be taken to task for closing Malam Jabba, BRT, and helicopter cases. He said the NAB chairman might have been coerced to close cases against the PTI leadership and vowed to expose the real face of Imran Khan before the public. Relying to a question, he said Imran Khan would be arrested anytime.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said Imran Khan had concealed his asset details in tax returns and his counsel were seeking frequent adjournments to escape punishment (of their client) in the cases. Senator Afnanullah Khan said it had been proved beyond doubt that Imran Khan took money from the Jewish lobby for doing politics.

Imran destroyed China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), country’s economy and Gwadar port project, he said, adding jokingly that if Imran was so honest that he even took a mat worth Rs500 with him. “This is the war of survival of Pakistan and we will fight this war. Imran Khan is working on foreign agenda and his in-laws have become richer during the PTI rule,” he added.