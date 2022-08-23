‘Aao Ehad Karain’ by FINCA Bank pledges to make Pakistan self-sufficient!

FINCA Microfinance Bank is a subsidiary of FINCA Impact Finance, a global provider of responsible financial services with a mission to achieve massive financial inclusion globally, with key focus on Pakistan.

Until now, 40 million people have benefited from FINCA’s services globally.

This 75th Independence Day, FINCA’s Campaign ‘Aao Ehad Karain’ was one of the most memorable brand campaigns among many this year.

Seventy-five years ago, we, as a nation, made a collective promise to become self-sufficient and synonymous with the title, FINCA’s campaign reaffirms the need to turn this ‘ehad’ into reality. The heart touching video ‘Aao Ehad Karain’ potrays how FINCA is playing its part, enabling Pakistan to become liberated, independent and self-sufficient, one individual at a time.

#AaoEhadKarain ke mouj barhay ya aandhi aye, humein diya jalaye rakhna hai, kyunke yeh watan hamara hai.. aur hum he hain iske paasban!

The new video is viewable on the brand’s social media pages – check it out here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7mI57gt6HQ

In Pakistan, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited operates nationwide through a network of 130+ branches in 120+ cities. FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited offers a complete suite of products combined with convenient banking services. The Bank offers a variety of loan and saving products specifically designed for individuals running micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.