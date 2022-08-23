Systems Limited makes history

Achievements continue to fall into Systems’ lap as it proudly announces its Forbes Best Under A Billion 2022-win, third time in a row. Systems Limited is a leading global SI company from Pakistan specializing in next-generation IT products and services.

This year, the list highlights 200 public companies featuring from the Asia-Pacific region, having less than $1 billion in sales with exceptional top and bottom-line growth. Systems Limited has managed to win a spot among the 75 returnees from last year, yet again reinforcing its stance as the apex technology provider in the country. The achievement also signifies consistent composite scores that the company has been able to acquire in financial growth and business excellence over the year.

Asif Peer, CEO and MD at Systems Limited, expressed his gratitude on this proud occasion stating, “Systems Limited has created a thriving ecosystem that consistently meets outstanding performance metrics. It gives me immense pleasure that Systems Limited is the only IT company hailing from Pakistan that has been recognized by Forbes Asia as Best Under A Billion company three times, consecutively. This great honor is monumental to Systems Limited’s sustainability and consistent growth in all the verticals and segments in which we are excelling.”

He further added, “I’d like to take this moment to thank my leadership and colleagues around the world for their consistently outstanding performance. I extend my gratitude to Forbes for this considerable acknowledgment, which highlights the success of Systems Limited. We are also thankful to our valued global clientele for entrusting us, and we assure you that we will continue this momentum of business excellence by providing innovative solutions across the globe and keep on outperforming in all metrics.” Expressing immense pride on this hat-trick, Asif Peer believes Systems Limited is all set to embrace new heights of success in the global digital landscape.

Furthermore, Systems Limited holds the honor of being the only IT company in Pakistan to have won Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion alongside Asia Money Award for Most Outstanding company in two categories. To top it all off, the top IT exporter of Pakistan is also a proud laureate of the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 and is among the top tier of global Technology Partners for Microsoft Business Applications. With the recent Forbes accolade, Systems Limited fortifies its stance as a dominating IT service provider across the globe.