CM announces relief package for flood-hit DG Khan, Taunsa, Esakhel and Rajanpur

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has declared all flood-hit areas as calamity-hit and announced to declare the emergency, waiving off water rates and land revenue in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Esakhel.

He was chairing an emergency meeting to review the flood situation and the relief operations in Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan.

The CM directed to deliver the financial aid to the flood victims as soon as possible adding that damages to houses, crops and livestock will be fully compensated.

“A survey should be started as soon as possible to recompense for the damages,” he emphasised.

Additional funds will be provided to help and fully compensate the flood victims for their losses, he assured.

He asked the SMBR and DG PDMA to leave for flood-hit areas today and ordered the constitution of the cabinet committee for disaster management without delay. An emergency plan should also be devised to restore flood-hit roads and all arrangements should be completed in DG Khan, Taunsa, and Rajanpur. Necessary equipment and food hampers should be delivered in large numbers to the affected areas; he said and asserted that the Punjab government stands with the flood-affectees.

The CM also directed continuous monitoring of the water released by India and added that a plan be devised by the secretary irrigation department to store this precious water.

“I am also grateful to the Pakistan Army for its timely help and assistance in the safe evacuation of the people,” he said, and thanked Corps Commander Multan. With the help of the Pakistan Army, it was made possible to save precious lives, he noted, and added that the Pakistan Army is taking the lead in helping flood victims.

“The Pakistan Army has stood by the nation in every hour of trial,” he further said. The Punjab Government appreciates the role of the Pakistan Army in helping people in distress; he said and impressed upon the philanthropists to lend a helping hand. The government will extend full support to NGOs and other organizations in their philanthropic work, he added.

The CM was briefed that a new rain spell would start in Koh-e-Suleman tomorrow (Tuesday) and would continue till Aug 26. There is a fear of flooding in DG Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa once again. More than three lakh people have been affected in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The Punjab government has provided about 23 thousand tents and 36 thousand food hampers to the affectees.

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IG Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, secretaries of irrigation, health, housing, livestock, local government, C&W depts, representatives of Pakistan Army, DG PDMA, DG Rescue 1122 attended the meeting while joint secretary water division, commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions participated through video link.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi met Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Bani Gala in which the prevailing political situation and public welfare projects in Punjab came under discussion on Monday.

Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated Imran Khan on his party’s success in the Karachi by-election. They also discussed ongoing rescue and relief operations in DG Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur, as Imran Khan underlined using every resource to assist the flood victims. Imran Khan also appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The CM apprised about the governmental measures to support the flood victims, adding that flood affectees would be fully rehabilitated. The provincial government has also set up medical camps to treat the people as the administration, as well as line departments, are working day and night to help the affectees. I am personally supervising rescue and relief activities, he concluded.