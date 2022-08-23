Imran has broken idols of fear: Cheema

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Umar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that from Karachi to Khyber, Imran Khan has broken the idols of fear.

He said that during the Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the common man and farmers were getting relief as petrol and electricity were available at cheap prices, but the band of thieves and dacoits came to power to hide their corruption of 1100 billion rupees after which the country is suffering from continuous economic difficulties and decline.

He said this while addressing a media conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club. Umar Sarfaraz Cheema said that in 2018, when Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power under the leadership of Imran Khan, the treasury was empty and after that, the whole world suffered worst economic crisis due to the Corona epidemic but PTI government saved the people from falling victim to global economic disaster because Tehreek-e-Insaaf had a sincere and honest leadership.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the federal government is conspiring to make institutions fight with its people by using government resources and the worst example of which is the case of terrorism against the most popular leader of the country, Imran Khan. He said mental and physical torture was committed on Shahbaz Gill and we strongly condemn it. He said that the purpose of two days extension to the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill was to get a statement of their choice from him through violenc. He said that the Sicilian mafia and gang of robbers could not bring a single corruption case against Imran Khan in the last three months and now in the political arena too, they have been badly defeated –

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muslim League (Q) have formed the government in Punjab only a few days ago and they are dedicated day and night for the service and welfare of the people. He said spokespersons of federal government has nothing to work with except for making false and baseless accusations day and night while people’s lives have become miserable due to inflation, mismanagement and injustice.