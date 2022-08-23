KP govt declares DI Khan, Chitral as calamity-hit districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared two districts Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral as calamity-hit areas after flash floods unleashed by heavy rainfall, and promised to announce special rehabilitation package for the affected areas soon.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed concerned authorities to expedite relief and rescue operation in the calamity hit areas.

He directed the district administrations to take necessary steps on emergency basis to provide food, drinking water and other essential items to people in the flood affected areas. He also directed district administration and relief organizations to reach out every single person affected by floods.

The chief minister said that he would personally visit DI Khan and Chitral as soon as the weather improves and would monitor ongoing relief operations in the affected areas, besides assessment of damages. He said that loss of lives and properties would be compensated and sought report of damages from the district administrations.

The chief minister directed to restore the damaged infrastructure in the flood affected areas at the earliest. He said that all available resources will be utilized to help and rehabilitate the victims.

The district administration of DI Khan has set up three control rooms to effectively deal with emergency situation in the wake of ongoing torrential rains and flood situation in the district.

The flood control rooms has been set up on the directives of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq at offices of commissioner, deputy commissioner and Rescue 1122, while the citizens were asked to inform the control rooms in case of any emergency in their areas so that a timely response should be ensured.

The people have been asked to contact the flood control room in Rescue 1122 Office at 0966-715166, 0966-933435, 0966-933436, 0966-432, Control room at DC Office at 0966-9280116, Control Room at Commissioner Office at 0966-9280351 in case of emergency to avoid untoward incident due to flash floods and rains.

The commissioner said that all relevant departments were on alert to deal with the flood situation and the whole situation was being fully monitored.

All efforts were being made for relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, he added.

He asked the people to cooperate with the administration and departments by providing information on the mentioned numbers regarding the flood situation or problems related to their respective areas.