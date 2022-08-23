First International Expo-2022 Pakistan to be organized in November

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, chaired a meeting of the First International Housing Expo-2022 that is going to be happening in November this year.

The Ministry of Housing and Works will be the lead organizer of the event in collaboration with other relevant ministries, agencies, organizations and authorities.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that construction sector is the biggest provider of job opportunities for it has several other industries attached to it. He also said that everyone has a fundamental right to secure and safe housing, therefore, the Ministry of Housing and Works intends to organize this event to achieve this purpose.

During the meeting, different themes came under consideration along with various sessions that will be held in the event. The event will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Minimum reliance will be made on government resources and its financial support will be acquired through sponsors and partners. Different stalls will be placed by the FGEHA, PHAF and country’s major builders and developers. During the course of meeting, different committees were made by the Secretary Housing and various agendas were assigned to them. Mr. Shahzad Nawaz Cheema, Joint Secretary Housing will be heading all the committees.