Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off

A week-long national anti-polio campaign started across the country on Monday to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five years.

Talking to a private news channel, National Coordinator of the Polio Eradication Program Dr Shehzad Baig said that no child under the age of five years would not be left without administering the polio vaccine during the campaign.

A comprehensive awareness campaign through media had already been started throughout the country and strict action will be taken against the officers who show negligence during the drive, he said.

In Punjab, 22 million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the campaign.

According to Health Department Sindh, nine million children will receive anti-polio drops in the province during the week-long campaign. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 7.2 million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

More than 25,000 polio teams will participating in this campaign. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar stated that the anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security.

According to a spokesperson for the police, security cover has been provided to the polio workers in 37 union councils of the City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town and 40 UCs of the Cantt Division.

Ghulam Mahmood said that 498 motorcycles and 83 vehicles of the police stations had been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas. He directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to personally inspect the security arrangements, provided to the anti-polio teams.

In Rawalpindi, as many as 1,100 police personnel are providing security to 860 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign.

As part of the tightened security for polio workers, the police mobile vans deployed in the areas, where the polio workers are busy vaccinating the children.