Dengue awareness moots planned in Sialkot, Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas said on Monday that on the special instructions of the Punjab government, ‘Dengue Week’ will be observed in Sialkot district to raise awareness regarding the dangerous disease.

During the campaign, scheduled to continue till August 28, dengue awareness seminars and walks will be organized by government departments and educational institutions. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a walk organized by the district administration here to raise awareness against dengue.

The walk was attended by Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Musa Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Osama Sharon Niazi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, Chief Officer (CO) Health Afzal Bhalli, DO Secondary Education Altaf Sheikh, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajaran Sheikh Javed Haider, Secretary District Bar Association Muneeb Waraich, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Bishop Siraj, DD Agriculture Dr. Sajjad, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Scouts and Rescue 1122 Wardens.

The district administration of Faisalabad will also intensify the ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh directed the officers concerned to immediately respond to the reports of dengue larva, if received from any part of the district and timely ensure its chemical treatment.

He ordered the officers to clean rooftops of offices and cover water tanks. The DC also directed the entomologists and anti-dengue field teams to ensure surveillance in their respective areas.

Deploring the poor performance of some departments, he said that there was no room for negligent officers and staff. He warned that carelessness and negligence in the campaign would not be tolerated at any cost. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings of emergency response committee twice a week.

Earlier, District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain briefed the meeting about results of indoor and outdoor surveillance and android mobile phone users’ activity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi warned the district officers that FIRs would be registered over violation of anti-dengue laws.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting of anti-dengue activities in the district at his office.

The DC said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae.

Imran Qureshi asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

It was briefed the meeting that the teams conducted surveillance of dengue larvae at 496 indoor and 145 outdoor places in the district while 3941 suspected places were identified so far.

During this week, anti-dengue teams conducted 158,170 activities in the district and the larvae was detected at 13 places.