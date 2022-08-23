Police, contestants agree on cooperation during Sindh LG polls

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South, Syed Asad Raza and the contestants participating in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh on Monday agreed to extend mutual cooperation to ensure holding of LG polls in fair, impartial and peaceful environment. SSP Syed Asad Raza chaired a meeting of the candidates of the LG election at District South Police Office here, said a spokesperson of the District South police. The SSP South informed the candidates participating in LG elections regarding the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and called upon them to fully abide by the same to ensure holding of the election in healthy environment. A WhatsApp group consisting of election contestants and South District Police officers has also been created to further strengthen the communication and cooperation during the election. SSP Asad Raza also assured the candidates of full security and prompt and fair redressal of complaints by the police during the election.