Weapons, satellite phone recovered

Islamabad Police raided PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges late Monday and recovered weapons, satellite phone, and foreign currency, a private TV channel reported. According to reports, the raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) and Gill accompanied in handcuffs. A pistol was recovered during the operation; however, Gill refused to take ownership of the weapon. Apart from weapons, a mobile phone, satellite phone and USBs have also been recovered from the room. Moreover, his wallet, that was missing, has also been recovered in which two of his CNICs were also found. Along with all these, two passports were also recovered. Gill told journalists that he had no clue as to why his wallet was found in the room, claiming that he had left it in the car when he was taken into custody. “My wallet was usually carried by my driver and the room from where the pistol has been recovered was in use of my guards,” he said. Replying to the questions of the journalists, Gill confirmed PTI chief Imran Khan’s claims regarding being sexually assaulted in police custody. “Yes, I was sexually abused,” said Gill in response to the question. “I see some changes in my room, my passport wasn’t found at its usual place this hints that somebody came here during the period of my custody,” he added. The raid on the Parliament Lodges room comes hours after an Islamabad court allowed police to take custody of Gill on two-day physical remand as it worked to complete its investigations.