It’s ‘rule of power’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan Monday said that the terrorism case against him establishes that the powerful people consider themselves above the law and believe they could do whatever they want as they don’t fear any action. “Police registered a terrorism case against me which proves that there is no rule of law in the country but ‘rule of power’,” he told a seminar in Islamabad hours after he was granted bail by Islamabad High Court in a terrorism case. He feared that he would have faced the same treatment as Gill if people had not come out on roads on Monday night following registration of the terrorism case against him. Imran Khan said that he was unaware about the statements made by Shahbaz Gill on a private TV channel that eventually led to his arrest. He said that Gill later informed him about the comments he had made. Khan, during the speech, said that Gill was taken into custody without any arrest warrants. “Gill was stripped naked and his pictures were taken,” he added. The former PM said that the magistrate found out from the report that his chief of staff was tortured, however, he was still sent to the police. He added that people who tortured Gill did not fear consequences. PTI chairman said that the police refuted that it was behind the act, asking who were the people who did it then. “Whoever they were, they consider themselves above the law,” he added. Imran Khan said absence of rule of law in the country was a big factor behind reluctance of overseas Pakistanis and foreigners in investing in Pakistan, he added and cited examples of encroachments on properties of expats. He said the overseas Pakistanis had so much money and even if only two million of them invest it in their homeland, Pakistan would not need to seek loans from any country.

He said some television anchors were trying to draw comparison between him and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after live telecast of his speech was banned. Nawaz Sharif was banned by the court because he looted the country and I did not do anything like that, Imran Khan said, criticizing that the television anchors were trying to normalize corruption.