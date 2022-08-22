Heavy rains may generate urban flooding at various places:PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday warned of heavy rains generating urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23 and 24.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on August 24. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to intensify in central and southern parts from Tuesday. A westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, East Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Scattered heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, South Punjab, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Larkana 118 mm, Khairpur 117, Mohenjo Daro 64, Sukkur 36, Rohri 42, Jacobabad 43, Padidan 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Dadu 03, Skrand 02, Balochistan: Kalat 30, Quetta (Samungli 11, City 08), Sibi 09, Chhor, Barkhan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 07, Darosh, Mir Khani 03, Dir (Upper), Cherat 02, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 01, Punjab: D.G Khan (City 18), Kot Addu 17, Bahawalpur (Airport 16, City 07), Lahore (Airport) 04, Multan (Airport) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Gupis 08, Babusar 05, Hunza, Gilgit 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sargodha, Joharabad, Turbat and Nurpur Thal 39 C.