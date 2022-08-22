Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup 22 squad

LAHORE: The 22-year old Mohammad Hasnain has been named as replacement for the injured fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament to be played in the UAE from 27 August to 11 September.

The fast bowler has represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is in which he has taken 17 wickets. Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

Meanwhile, the other members of the squad: Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai from Lahore in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September. The Super Four matches will be played on 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup 22 – Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).