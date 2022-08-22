PTI Chairman Imran Khan has obtained transit bail for three days till Thursday (August 25) after filing a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court earlier to escape being arrested in a terror case brought against him yesterday (Sunday) night.

Under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), a first information report (FIR) was filed against the former prime minister Khan for threatening a second session judge and senior Islamabad Police officers at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

The former prime minister, who was represented by PTI attorneys Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan, stated in the plea that he is prepared to appear before the court whenever asked.

The plea stated that Imran Khan has no criminal record from the past and has never been convicted for any offence.

Awan informed the judge that the plea had been met with an objection on accessing the appropriate forum. A biometrics-related objection was also filed, according to Justice Kayani.

Awan asserted that Imran’s Banigala home had been “surrounded” and that “he cannot even approach the relevant court” during the proceedings. He requested that protective bail be granted to Imran so that the appropriate forum could be contacted.

“If the court wants to use its authority to grant pre-arrest bail, it’s your jurisdiction,” he added.

“There is no chance of fleeing or damaging evidence presented by the prosecution. Imran Khan is also ready to submit money as surety against his bail,” the plea stated.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar took up the petition and asked about the objections raised by the registrar’s office.