An honest taxi driver handed the bag over to the Lost & Found office in Terminal 3. A Pakistani flyer who lost over PKR4,499,000 before leaving Dubai was given the cash back, thanks to the taxi driver.

Gulf Today reported that the transit passenger did not even realise he had lost the bag until the police contacted him.

The bag full of money and valuables was kept safe at the Lost & Found Section in the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police.

In the bag, there were some personal documents and money in different currencies. According to Gulf Today, the bag had “Dhs1,020, SAR 67,055, GBP 2,000, and PKR 3,000.”

Dubai Police first contacted the passenger’s relatives in the United Kingdom who then provided them with the owner’s contact.

The passenger was a Pakistani flying back to his homeland via Dubai International Airport.

Acting Director of the General Department of Airports Security, Brigadier Hamouda Bin Suwayda Al Amiri praised the taxi driver’s honesty.

Earlier in 2016, A Pakistani taxi driver had been honoured in Sharjah for returning a suitcase packed with more than a million dirhams to its owner who left it in his taxi.

“The driver, Naseebullah Sher Dhola, Pakistani, honestly and safely returned a suitcase stuffed with Dh1.7million along with important documents belonged to a Korean merchant,” said Abdulaziz Al Jarwan, Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday. “The cabbie has been declared role model for his counterparts, and presented with appreciation certificates and cash prizes.”

Due to the large number reports received on lost items, RTA Sharjah has installed special sensors in its taxi fleet to remind passengers to collect their belongings before leaving the taxi. “These sensors, on trial, are to be fitted in all the 5,200 cabs running in the emirate.”

Official records show that the Sharjah Taxi office at the Sharjah International Airport has reported at least 300 different items found and returned to their owners.