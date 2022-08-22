Syra Yousuf makes stylish comeback on Instagram

Showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf returns to Instagram with a stylish picture which is now viral on social media. The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, and shared a stylish new picture of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

The actor added heart emoticons as the caption of her first Instagram post in a month. For those unversed, the showbiz celeb has been missing from action since last month after she shared an adorable birthday wish montage for daughter Nooreh.

The now-viral solo picture sees Syra Yousuf oozing style and glam in a casual yet chic outfit, comprising of a black silk button-down top paired with a classic pair of blue jeans. She accessorized the outfit with a matching watch on her wrist and a dainty handcuff, while, her makeup was nude and minimalist to compliment her blowdried hair.

The snap which was published on Saturday night has garnered over 80,000 likes within hours, followed by a number of compliments posted in the comments section from her 1.8 million followers.

Here is what they wrote:

You look great today and every day

Stunning

Always favorite

Heyyyyyyy gorgeous

The prettiest girl alive

Being one of the most-followed celebs on the visual sharing site, Syra Yousuf frequently takes to the feed to share pictures with her daughter, as well as glimpses from photoshoots and project’s behind the scenes.

On the acting front, Syra was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ as Arzoo Daniel. The actor, who began her career as a video jockey for a local music channel, has impressed audiences with stellar performances in the serial ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ as well.