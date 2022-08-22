Alizey Feroze leaves fans confused with new Instagram video

The wife of A-list actor Feroze Khan, Alizey has left the internet confused with the message in the viral video. The wife of ‘Habs’ star shared a short video on the stories of her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week, which is going viral across the social media sites. “Insecurity and jealousy is a real thing!! Believe me,” read the text on the slideshow video of the couple, which had the Bollywood track ‘Duniya’ from the movie ‘Luka Chhuppi’ play in the background. The caption on the now-viral video of Alizey Feroze has left a group of social users confused and worried at the same time, while others expressed their joy to see the couple happy and together following the separation rumours, and sent heartwarming wishes for the two in the comments section. It is pertinent to mention here that actor wife shut the separation rumours of the couple earlier this year by sharing a picture with Khan and their son Muhammad Sultan Khan. Her caption “Home” on the adorable family picture thrashed the conjecture around their split. Pakistan’s heartthrob Feroze Khan got married to Alizey in 2018, and the two welcomed their first child Sultan in the following year.

The couple welcomed their second kid, a baby girl in February this year.