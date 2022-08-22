Sain Zahoor feeling better after falling unconscious on London stage

Sufi singer Sain Zahoor Ahmed of ‘Aik Alif’ fame has been discharged from hospital a day after suffering a blackout and collapsing during a performance in London. During a live concert in London, the 85-year-old Sain Zahoor suddenly and worryingly, collapsed. The concert’s organizers immediately rushed the Okara native to a local hospital. Doctors reportedly said that he had suffered from severe exhaustion. However, the Sufi singer’s son said that his father was now feeling better. Riasat Ali said that his father had departed from Lahore on August 12. In London, he said, Sain Zahoor was due to perform three concerts. During the third and last concert, he collapsed, Ali said. The octogenarian is said to be afflicted with diabetes and blood pressure and that there may have been some delays in taking his medicines which could have contributed to his condition. Ali said that his father was now feeling better and that he has been shifted to his hotel room after being discharged from the hospital.