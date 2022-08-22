The incredible tours on swanky coaches that feature touchscreen TVs, lounges and toilets

A new generation of luxury coaches are now whisking holidaymakers across the UK and Europe in considerable style. Passengers can expect seats with armchair-style comforts, touchscreen seat-back TVs, wi-fi, coffee machines, fridges, lounges and of course, toilets. Itineraries have also been upgraded to match the sophisticated rail equivalents and include fine dining, hotels with pools and exclusive access to attractions closed to the general public. Game-changing new vehicles include Luxuria and Silver Service coaches, pioneered by Leger Holidays. Luxuria coaches feature three seats in each row rather than the usual four, providing more space to spread out, with each row made up of a pair of seats and across the aisle, a single. Tours on offer include a six-night Elegance And Charm Of The Italian And French Rivieras. After a night in northern France, guests are driven south to spend four nights in a hotel alongside the sweeping beaches of Diano Marina in Italy. Daily tours include trips to Nice, Cannes, Monte Carlo and the pretty hilltop village of Eze. From £769pp. The luxury vehicles are used on dozens of Leger’s UK and European holidays, including a four-night Discover Salisbury, Stonehenge And The Dorset Coast trip that includes full days in Bath and Bournemouth.