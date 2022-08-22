Europe slips toward recession as ECB mulls steps ahead

Winter is coming and soon Europeans will discover a more unstable economy that runs the risk of collapsing under the pressure of energy restrictions, record inflation, and stricter monetary policy.

A recession in the 19-nation euro zone is now more likely than not, according to signals that include the purchasing managers’ indices that are expected on Tuesday and are likely to reveal that private sector production is contracting for a second month. Business confidence indicators from Germany, France, and Italy are likely to support that conclusion. A more unstable economy that runs the risk of collapsing under the pressure of energy rationing, record inflation, and tighter monetary policy will greet Europeans returning from their summer vacations. With its expansive industrial base being disproportionately harmed by rising energy prices and a protracted supply constraint, Germany, the largest economy in Europe, has emerged as the region’s weak link. As vacation travel increases following the Covid ruling, services aren’t seeing the same type of tourist boom that’s sweeping other nations across the Mediterranean.

Thursday’s update on Germany’s second-quarter performance will show if the tiny contraction that was first reported, small enough to be rounded away, will be revised into a larger one, or whether consumer spending was robust enough to prevent an output decrease for the time being.

After the European Central Bank increased rates by half a point in July and hinted “additional normalisation” in September without committing to the amount, data this week will be crucial for talks on the direction of monetary policy. Less than three weeks remain until the ECB’s next meeting, and few decision-makers have yet publicly stated their opinions.

About half of the ECB’s 25 rate setters, including Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel, will have the opportunity to express their opinions at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which is due on Thursday.

This year, ECB President Christine Lagarde will not visit the Grand Tetons. However, her remarks after the July decision, a new uptick in inflation to just under 9pc, and anticipations of future pricing pressures imply she’s leaning toward a greater move: “In the medium run, we have to reduce inflation down to 2pc,” she stated. “Time to deliver,” I said.

“Minutes from the ECB’s July 21 meeting might provide information on whether or not markets need to prepare for another rate increase of 50 basis points in September. Given the pervasive pressures for inflation, a significant increase is our basic scenario.

International central bankers are also travelling to Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to give a speech on Friday. Prior to that, it is anticipated that Chinese banks would reduce their benchmark lending prime rates for the first time in months, while rate increases are anticipated from monetary policymakers in Israel, Iceland, South Korea, and Botswana.

With UK PMI figures anticipated on Tuesday, it’s a rather quiet week elsewhere in western Europe.

As energy output declines amid a stalemate with the rest of the continent, figures that are expected on Wednesday are anticipated to reveal that Russian industrial production fell in July at the quickest rate since the start of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. With a housing boom there continuing to fuel price inflation, Iceland’s central bank is anticipated to increase its main rate by 75 basis points to 5.5pc, keeping it above its developed-nation peers in tightening.

After annual inflation and economic growth exceeded all expectations and price increases accelerated to the sharpest pace since October, the Bank of Israel is planning to raise its benchmark by another half percent.

To reduce average inflation, which is at its highest level in more than a decade, Botswana may possibly raise interest rates once again. The central bank will need to keep hiking rates, according to the IMF, to get price growth back to within the goal range of 3pc to 6pc.

Data from South Africa will likely demonstrate that, driven by gasoline costs, inflation in July stayed over the 6pc top of the central bank’s goal range for a third consecutive month. In a recent presentation to legislators, the institution-which will next convene on September 22-told them that a return to the target range was “expected to be gradual” with risks leaning to the upside.

For the second consecutive meeting, policymakers increased interest rates by 75 basis points in July. They have indicated that, depending on the data, a comparable increase – or maybe a lesser, half-point increase – may be considered again.

The government’s July personal income and spending report is among the economic statistics due next week; it may influence third-quarter growth projections. After showing signs of weakness the previous two months, inflation-adjusted outlays on goods and services are predicted to have firmed up a little in July.

After the sharp decline in energy prices, the personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses to determine its inflation objective, is expected to stabilise. Other information includes the second quarter’s revised GDP, July’s new home sales and orders for durable goods, as well as the August S&P Global manufacturing and services surveys.

Following the People’s Bank of China’s reduction in borrowing rates on August 15, China’s largest banks are anticipated to reduce the interest rate they offer their best clients on Monday.

Coronavirus infections have also increased to a three-month high, with tourist areas being the worst affected. Beijing’s Covid Zero policy is being put to the test by the recent surge of illnesses as the administration attempts to strike a balance between virus containment and sustaining economic growth.

Since July, China has faced additional economic issues as a result of the very high temperatures and minimal precipitation: Due to “very exceptional” power supply issues, the province of Sichuan triggered its highest level of emergency response on Sunday. This added to the region’s manufacturing troubles as enterprises were forced to close.

In a world where central banks have been delivering significant raises, Indonesia’s central bank may continue to stand out, although more experts anticipate a rise at the meeting on Tuesday after the country’s inflation picked up in July.

In light of rising concerns that more half-percent rate rises might burst a household debt bubble, the Bank of Korea meets on Thursday. Governor Rhee Chang-yong may decide to return to a 25-basis point shift as a result of these worries before departing for Jackson Hole. The latest preliminary export numbers from earlier in the week, which will provide a pulse check on global commerce so far in August, are followed by the BOK decision.

Before the release of the Tokyo inflation figures on Friday, board member Toyoaki Nakamura in Japan will give a speech outlining the BOJ’s most recent assessment of the economy and pricing.

When policymakers meet, it is anticipated that Pakistan’s central bank, which has increased rates by 525 basis points this year, would maintain the status quo.