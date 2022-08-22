Recession fears set to split stocks and bonds after summer rally

Both equities and corporate bonds have enjoyed a particularly summer But as fall draws closer, stocks are expected to decline while bonds gain strength as central banks tighten their monetary policy and recession worries resurface. Both markets seemed poised for a recovery after a terrible first half. Resilient profits and expectations that a minor drop in spiralling inflation would persuade the Federal Reserve to decrease the rate of rate increases in time to prevent a recession fanned the fire.

US equities are on track to have one of their greatest summers on record thanks to gains of about 12pc in July and August. Additionally, after bottoming out in mid-June, corporate bonds have increased by 3.4pc globally and 4.6pc in the US. After moving in lockstep, the two are now poised to split, with bonds appearing to be better positioned to continue the advance since investors will flee to safety during an economic collapse, offsetting an increase in risk premiums.

According to Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock Inc., the economic outlook is once again cloudy because Fed officials have made it clear they are unwilling to stop tightening until they are confident that inflation won’t flare up again, even at the expense of some economic “pain.” That might result in a flight to safety for government bonds, benefiting debt issued by investment-grade companies as well. However, for equities, it poses an earnings risk that some investor might not be prepared to take.

The Q2 earnings season contributed significantly to the recovery of confidence in corporate America and Europe since businesses typically demonstrated that demand was strong enough to allow them to pass on increased expenses. Additionally, broad economic indices, including the US job market, have remained stable. However, economists predict a decline in company activity moving forward, and strategists claim that corporations will find it difficult to maintain price increases to protect margins, endangering earnings in the second half.

A few technical indicators also predict that US stock falls will resume. Since the 1950s, each market bottom has been preceded by a decline below 20 on a Bank of America indicator that incorporates inflation and the trailing price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500. However, it only dropped as low as 27 during this year’s selling waves. One transaction might provide significant support for stocks. It has been believed that the so-called growth stocks, which include IT giants Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., are a safe haven. The company has been driving the current market surge, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. experts predict it will continue to rise. The components of a company’s borrowing costs in the bond market appear to work in investors’ favour. Corporate yields include a premium to account for risks like a borrower going bankrupt as well as the rate paid on comparable government debt.