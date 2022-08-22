Emma Watson is all smiles as she holds hands with Brandon Green during vacation

Does Emma Watson have a new special man in her life? Harry Potter’s Hermione Granger was recently photographed in Venice, Italy, smiling and walking hand-in-hand with Brandon Green, the son of controversial British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green. The two were also seen boarding a water taxi.

The British actress, 32, wore a square-neck, cap-sleeve, smocked red and white patterned tea-length dress with a side slit, paired with flat black sandals. Brandon, 29, sported a navy T-shirt and light cobalt blue pants and a short ponytail.

The Beauty and the Beast star wore her hair in a short bob, partially tied back, and sunglasses on her head during the outing, which took place a day after she was revealed as the face of Prada’s latest fragrance campaign in a promotional image of the actress sporting a pixie cut.

Emma and Brandon sparked romance rumors in September when they were first photographed together, walking after exiting a helicopter in London. Neither has commented on the nature of their relationship or any of their joint appearances.

Emma’s last public romance was with businessman Leo Robinton. In May 2021, months before she was first spotted with Brandon, the actress responded to rumors she was allegedly engaged to her boyfriend.

Brandon’s father is the former chairman of the Arcadia fashion empire, made up of popular retailers such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge. Arcadia dominated the British retail scene for more than 20 years before it went into bankruptcy in 2020, several months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, Philip drew controversy over allegations of misconduct. The Telegraph newspaper reported that a judge had granted a leading businessmen an injunction preventing the outlet from publishing details of alleged sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff. In parliament, Labour Party politician Peter Hain then named Philip as the businessman, and the injunction was lifted.

Philip later said in a statement, per multiple outlets, “To the extent that it is suggested that I have been guilty of unlawful sexual or racist behavior, I categorically and wholly deny these allegations.” In recent years, Philip was the subject of allegations of racist behavior and sexual harassment. He has denied the accusations.