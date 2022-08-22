Matt Damon lands in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration

Matt Damon is ready to celebrate best friend Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The actor and his wife Luciana were photographed arriving at an airfield in Georgia on Aug. 19 after flying in on a private jet. Affleck and Lopez are expected to host a lavish second wedding celebration in the state this weekend. Dressed in a white T-shirt covered by a black button-down shirt, paired with khakis and sneakers, Damon was all smiles as he and his wife made their way to a waiting SUV at the Georgia airfield.

One month ago, Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, in the presence of one of his three kids and one of her twins.

More of their family members are expected to attend this weekend’s festivities, which suffered a slight detour the day Damon arrived when Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, was hospitalised in Savannah. Photos posted by the Daily Mail showed a medical worker pushing her in a wheelchair outside the medical center and Affleck and Lopez standing outside. E! News has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment and has not heard back.

The actor has been friends with Affleck since childhood. In 2013, Affleck attended Damon and Luciana’s wedding vow renewal ceremony in Saint Lucia. The couple had first exchanged vows in a small civil ceremony in New York City in 2005. The same year, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in Turks and Caicos. Their ceremony, also tiny, did not include Damon or even their close family, per People.

Affleck and Damon are also longtime colleagues. They famously won Oscars for co-writing the screenplay of the 1997 drama Good Will Hunting.

Affleck and Damon also both appeared in several Kevin Smith films, including Dogma and Jersey Girl-the latter of which also starred J.Lo, as well as the 2021 movie The Last Duel, which the actors also co-wrote.