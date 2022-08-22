Bagnaia makes it three in a row as Quartararo extends MotoGP lead

SPIELBERG: Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia maintained his magnificent run of form by winning the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday for a third successive victory although series leader Fabio Quartararo limited the damage. Bagnaia led from start to finish on his Ducati — their sixth win in the seven MotoGPs since the race returned to the programme — but world champion Quartararo battled gamely on a circuit that does not favour Yamaha to finish second. The Frenchman extended his lead over second-placed Aleix Espargaro —who rode with a broken heel —to 32 points with Bagnaia 44 adrift with seven races remaining.

Bagnaia, though, said he hoped he would further eat into the lead in the San Marino MotoGP in Misano in a fortnight. “Fabio is not my focus — it is gaining more points to eat into the deficit.” Quartararo never let up, constantly harassing Bagnaia’s team-mate Jack Miller in second and finally bore fruit with four laps remaining.

‘Fantastic run’: Quartararo’s consistency this term has kept him ahead of the pack in the world title race. He has just three victories but has also finished on the podium four times in 13 races and only failed to finish in one race whereas Bagnaia has four retirements to his name. Miller held on for third, helped when Jorge Martin, who went on to finish 10th, came off his bike on the penultimate lap. Bagnaia’s compatriot Enea Bastianini’s miserable run of form since winning his third race of the season in mid-May continued. Having secured his first ever pole position he saw Bagnaia pass him and although still in contention he rode off into the gravel with 23 laps remaining. Bastianini at least walked away whereas 2020 world champion Joan Mir took a heavy fall on his Suzuki. Japan’s Ai Ogura won the Moto2 race to regain the overall lead in the championship while main rival Augusto Fernandez finished fifth. Ogura’s compatriot Ayumu Sasaki won the Moto3 race. Spain’s Sergio Garcia retains the overall lead by five points from his fellow Spaniard Izan Guevara.