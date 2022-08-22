Sindh University halts academic activities till next week

Due to the district’s current weather, the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to halt all on-campus academic activities till the following week.

The Registrar’s official announcement states that all on-campus academic activities have been put on hold with immediate effect. The academic year will not resume until Tuesday, August 30, 2018.

The statement added that administrative staff and faculty deans would be in the office on Monday and Tuesday before the University of Sindh Jamshoro’s academic activities resumed on Wednesday, August 31.

This event follows the Sindh government’s declaration of 23 districts as calamity-hit as a result of the monsoon rains’ torrential downpours and consequent severe flooding.

In a related recent development, Larkana’s district government has chosen to keep all of the district’s educational institutions closed owing to the expected severe monsoon rainfall.

From August 22 (Monday) to August 27 (Saturday), all public and private schools and institutions in the district will be closed, according to the official announcement made by Deputy Commissioner Larkana. On Monday, August 29, all educational institutions in the district will reopen.