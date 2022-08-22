A New Strategy

There is nothing new about the former ruling party putting across its crusade against alleged “thieves,” who dragged the country to the darkest pits of hell. After all, the last three-and-a-half years were spent tightening claws, registering cases and putting on a grand accountability show. What became of those court proceedings is another story altogether but extending an invitation to the much in vogue “neutrals,” to come to pick the right side does not befit a political leader expected to be a new breeze in the conundrum.

Not only does such drummed-to-death rhetoric feed into the self-perpetuating decline of parliamentary democracy but Mr Imran Khan is bound to see a diminishing of his statute in front of millions who have pinned all hopes on him. An icon sailing over the wave of nationwide popularity should thump his chest and take the bull by its horns, something his demand for general polls has managed to do till now. Opting for the weaker part and relying on the forces that be, after clearly enunciating the preference for a mandate of the people, by the people cannot befit him.

For quite some time, the unknown forces have taken a leap out of the shadow and echoed on every set of lips, however public. While this may appear as signalling of a new era where the onslaught of digital media would not settle for anything but that enshrined in the constitution, the reality is much, much drearier. By broadcasting what has been plastered across the wall, our leaders have found a convenient backdoor to push all their shortcomings away and keep the electorate fixated on the role of third parties.

Some talk of extra-terrestrial beings as others point fingers in a little less nuanced manner. This run-of-the-mill strategy should never have been assigned air time by a leader who has such a strong voter base wrapped around his fingers. Charisma, good looks or the desperation of a new day, an overwhelming number of Pakistanis are standing behind you, Mr Khan. Use your strengths wisely! *