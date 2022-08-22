Justice for Bilkis Bano

As 11 rapists walk out of a jail in Godhra, India, with garlands around their necks and mouths stuffed with sweets, it is not just Bilkis Bano, a victim of the 2002 Gujarat riots, who has lost the battle for justice. Having lost as many as 14 dear ones, including a three-year-old daughter already, and forced to live through the horrors for years on end, she did not have much to lose, to begin with.

But while her husband makes plans to relocate to some obscure location, fearing for their lives and safety, the 1.38 billion people believing themselves to be equal citizens of the Republic of India are the ones that have actually drawn the short straw. To be more exact, from now onwards, over 213 million Muslim living under the tri-colour flag better be braced for becoming a victim of partisan politics on any day of their star-crossed lives. The horrors of Bilkis’s ordeal should have trembled her nation into ensuring no other daughter of the soil faces such unheard brutality.

However, far from celebrating her perseverance as she moved police station to police station, starting from a measly lower court and not stopping before she was heard by the Supreme Court, her state twisted some arms and greased some palms to facilitate the remission of her wrong-doers. Ah! Politics, how many faces do you have?

The hollowness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the well-being of women in his country, most recently in his Independence Day address, has well been exposed as his party spearheaded the decision in his home state, Gujarat. Either gang rape is no longer a heinous crime in India or Muslim women do not come under the gambit of the prime ministerial crusade. Doling out remission to convicted criminals defies logic and benefits neither society nor the victims. Such critical matters should not be dealt with in accordance with petty political gains. But then again, what would a common Muslim woman on the street mean to a group obsessed with cleansing their country of her entire faith? *