President, PM express grief over death of Nayyara Noor

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief over death of renowned playback singer Nayyara Noor. The president in his condolence message prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He said that late Noor had attained a special status in the art of singing and her songs and ghazals would always remind of her performance. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that her death was an irreparable loss to the world of music. Late singer was known for her melodious voice and feelings, he said, adding that whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, they became remarkable. The prime minister said with her death a vacuum was created which would not be filled. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul. Nayyara Noor died in Karachi after illness. She was 72. Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs. The late singer was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan alongside the Pride of Performance Award in 2006. Nayyara Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.