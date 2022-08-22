CM orders action against display of wapons across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday ordered to take indiscriminate action against the elements exhibiting arms across Punjab, saying that indiscriminate action should be taken against the exhibition of arms.

MNAs and MPAs of Gujrat called on CM Elahi and during the meeting, the Punjab Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure strict compliance with the law prohibiting the exhibition of arms. Elahi called for legal action against those involved in the arms exhibition, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The lawmakers praised CM Elahi for his decision to take action against the arms exhibition, saying that his decision would play an anchoring role in maintaining the law and order situation across the province.

On this occasion, Elahi said that every moment is golden and his government will do everything for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Criticizing the performance of PML-N in Punjab, he said that he started working from where he left off.

Talking about the PTI Chairman, CM Elahi said that even today he considers Imran Khan as his prime minister. The people of Gujrat will welcome Imran Khan with an overwhelming response in a public gathering on September 2, Pervaiz Elahi added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the women MNAs of PTI and they paid rich tributes to the public welfare projects of the CM. Women MNAs while talking on this occasion lauded his Rescue 1122 as a historic public welfare project which has no precedent. Provision of free medicines in the emergency wards speaks volumes of the public service spirit of Pervaiz Elahi adding that announcement of free education upto graduation level after matriculation level is a magnificent education friendly step of Pervaiz Elahi, they lauded. They appreciated him for taking exemplary steps for the welfare and betterment of the people in a short span of time and everyone acknowledges his welfare oriented steps.CM while talking on the occasion said that giving respect to women is part of our social, cultural and religious values.

The rights which are granted to the women in the religion of Islam are umimaginable in the west. Allah Almighty has made us the Ameen of the great and beautiful relations of a mother, sister and a daughter and has granted respect as well as dignity to the women. CM emphasised that no society or a nation can progress without the active participation of women in the practical field adding that the previous governments did not take any positive step to include the women in the national mainstream.CM highlighted that according to the vision of Imran Khan our government is determined to include the women in the national mainstream and will give respect, dignity, promotion as well as security to the women.The delegation who met with the CM comprised Andeleeb Abbas,Kanwal Shozab,Alia Hamza Malik, Doctor Nausheen Hamid,Rukhsana Naveed, Munawara Ghazala Saifi, Nusrat Waheed, Saira Nadeem,Shanila Ruth and Rubina Jamil.