FJWU extends admissions date to Aug 31

Last date for submission of admission application forms in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) is August 31; prospectus and forms are available at authorized branches of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

The candidates awaiting results may also submit their forms within the due date. Detailed advertisement with eligibility criteria and further information regarding the procedure to apply for admission is available on the university website: www.fjwu.edu.pk.

FJWU had recently announced the admission (Regular and Self Support) for Fall 2022 in BS, B.Ed, M.Phil and PhD.

Associate Degrees and Diploma Programmes have also been introduced in various fields. Additionally, it has launched two new departments – the Department of Bioinformatics and the Department of Public Health and Applied Sciences.

The university had also invited the potential candidates and their parents to visit its campus on open house on August 20. Its purpose was to provide information to the public in general and the student community in particular on admissions in different programmes.

This event provided the visitors with valuable insights into programme options, university life and the overall campus experience.

FJWU is the country’s first university for women, founded in 1998 with a limited faculty. Over time, the faculty has expanded ans many international scholars have joined the university.

During the tenure of Dr Saima Hamid, the university has achieved a number of milestones, one being the inauguration and launching of new departments to provide quality education to women from every corner of Pakistan.

Recently, FJWU earned another feather in its cap after being ranked 101 in Top 200 World Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Rankings 2022.

The university is geared towards contributing in the sustainable development of the country. Its vision is to aspire and innovate for a sustainable future by promoting higher education, research, collaboration and community engagement to achieve societal empowerment.

It is consolidating and advancing its academic achievements, international collaborations, research productivity and community impact by focusing on Sustainable Development Goals.