Dearth of teaching staff at FDE run institutions disrupts academic activities

Students of the capital city have geared up to head back to their colleges with the start of a new academic session but there aren’t enough teachers to welcome them.

According to an official source, the posts of lecturers and assistant professors at Federal Government Colleges under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been lying vacant for a long thus disrupting academic activities.

An Associate Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 said it is so difficult to engage the huge size of classes with one or two teachers.

There is only one teacher each in the subjects of History, Education and Political Science in the college when we need three teachers in each of the disciplines.

The Department of Pakistan Studies has two and the Urdu department has only three teachers to teach over 1800 students of all sections of intermediate classes.

“We have been facing a vast faculty shortage for a long but unconcerned and indifferent attitude of the concerned authorities is responsible for burnout of teachers resultantly compromising on quality of lecture delivery”, the Associate Professor said while talking to APP.

F.G Home Economics College of Management Sciences F-11 is also facing a shortage of faculty.

Currently there is no teacher in the most important subjects of English, Urdu, Pakistan studies. There is only one teacher in the subject of Computer and Economics. College is also in dire need of regular faculty in the specialized subjects of Home Economics.

A teacher at Islamabad Model College for Girls Humak said the college has no regular teachers in Chemistry, Education and Sociology.

Students strength is over 1200 and college is facing severe shortage of regular faculty in the subjects of Physics, Biology, Computer Science, Islamic Studies, Psychology, Maths, Statistics, Pakistan Studies and Economics department.

FDE has recently transferred our Assistant Professor of Urdu to a model college to accommodate daily wage teachers which is in sheer violation of the regulations, norms and nomenclature.

She was also working as Vice Principal and Drawing and Disbursing Officer in the college and sharing extra-teaching hours because her college was badly short of staff.

Unfortunately this unjust and unfair transfer has given birth to a new practice.

Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 is also facing a severe shortage of faculty in History, Political science, English and Maths. Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 needs faculty in the subjects of Physics, English and Computer Science.

FDE has set a ridiculous target of 1000 enrollment for Islamabad Model College for Girls I-14/3 when the college has no teachers in the subjects of Biology, Chemistry, Statistics, Economics, Education, Arabic and Civics. College has one regular lecturer for Maths, one for Physics, One for Urdu and One for geography.

Similarly Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 has one teacher in each of the subjects of History, Political Science and geography.

College will not offer the subject of Home Economics in this session because of non availability of teachers.

Islamabad Model College for Girls, Bhara Kahu has currently one regular teacher in each subjects of Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Computer Science,Urdu, Education, Maths, Statistics and has no faculty in the subjects of English, Islamic Studies, Pakistan studies and economics.

Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/4 is also facing a shortage in many subjects particularly in English. There is no teacher at Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3 in the subjects of Pakistan studies and Political science.

There is a dire need of teachers in the subjects of English, Islamic Studies, Statistics and Chemistry. This leaves the teachers vulnerable to burnout compromising the quality of teaching.

Talking to APP, President Federal Government College Teachers Association, Dr Rahima Rehman said that unfortunately F.G colleges have been badly ignored by the authorities. There is no separate director for F.G colleges who could understand the issues of these colleges which are different from other educational institutions.

She urged the authorities at FDE to appoint a separate director for F.G colleges who could understand the issues of F.G colleges.